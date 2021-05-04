Even though St.Mary’s Catholic School’s annual auction fundraiser will be conducted virtually this year, organizers say there’s still plenty of fun to be had and participation is as strong as ever.
While the private Moscow school hosts four fundraisers annually, organizers say the auction has been going on for almost half a century and is typically their biggest, bringing in about $60,000 in an average year. The fundraising goal for this year is $50,000.
Interim Principal Sister Margaret Johnson said the online format has taken the auction “to a whole new level” and allowed the school to reach out to hundreds of people across the country in addition to families and community members around the Palouse.
“The greatness of this is that … more people are able to come and enjoy and be with us,” she said. “Just think next year, when we all can be together, we still can have those folks at a distance be part of that whole group but be online and we can see each other.”
Each day, the event, which began Saturday, will feature a silent auction of about 20 items at a time opening at 8 a.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. the following day. Additionally, a live virtual auction will begin 6 p.m. this coming Saturday.
Items in the silent auctions feature a wide variety of items that were either donated directly or purchased with donated funds. Parent and organizer Natalie Johnson said these include gardening accessories, fire pits, barbecues and even works of art. Silent auction bidders also have a chance to win gift cards worth anywhere from $25 to $100. Winners will be announced during the live auction.
Natalie Johnson said the live auction is centered around more of a “stay-cation theme” with stays in Moscow, Kellogg, Coeur d’Alene and even the Oregon coastline up for grabs.
With the help of Moscow restaurant Nectar, she said organizers are also assembling charcuterie boxes of meat, cheese and wine, which participants can purchase for themselves or a friend and will be delivered Saturday in time for the auction. Natalie Johnson said their hope is that people will be able to host small watch parties -- though it’s not strictly necessary for a person to participate in the auction to receive a charcuterie box.
“The idea is that you’re at home and you’re going to log in on Saturday to be a part of the live event at 6 o’clock,” she said. “This is your appetizer food basket that’s going to be delivered to you so you don’t have to worry about your appetizers for your watch party. You’ve got your drinks and your food so you can sit down and start bidding.”
While Natalie and Sister Margaret agreed St.Mary’s thrives because of its active community and the involvement of parents, both agreed this year’s auction already shows great promise.
“St. Mary’s is all about community ... this is like our one time a year that we really connect with our donors and with our supporters and with our parents, and the Palouse -- that’s kind of missing but I will say, people are having fun with this online,” Natalie Johnson said, noting many have chosen playful handles for their auction identities. “The response has been really positive but I think we want to go and have some sort of hybrid in the future where we can still have that in-person effect and community connection.”
Those who wish to donate or participate in the silent auction or who want to register for Saturday’s live event, can visit stmarysmoscow.schoolauction.net/2021 or call the school at (208)-882-2121.
