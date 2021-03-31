Sheri Miller, associated director of the Whitman County Library, submitted this postcard image of St. Scholastica’s Academy in Colton, likely taken around 1915. The Academy’s last class graduated in 1931. Afterward, the academy was closed and most of the Benedictine nuns moved to the motherhouse in Cottonwood, Idaho. The postcard is courtesy the private collection of Steven Shook.
