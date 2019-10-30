Former University of Idaho President Chuck Staben has been named as one of six finalists for the position of University of North Dakota President, according to a UND news release.
Staben’s presidency with UI began in March 2014. Earlier this year, Staben and the Idaho State Board of Education agreed his contract would not be renewed after its June 15 expiration date. When new UI President Scott Green took over as head administrator July 1, Staben stepped down to assume a professorship with the Department of Biological Sciences.
The other UND finalists include Andrew Armacost, dean of the faculty and chief academic officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy; Robert Marley, professor of engineering management and former provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the Missouri University of Science and Technology; Laurie Stenberg Nichols, interim president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.; David Rosowsky, professor of civil and environmental engineering and former provost and senior vice president at the University of Vermont; and Paul Tikalsky, dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State University. Tikalsky was also a finalist for the UI presidency ultimately conferred to Green.
The UND news release states that the six finalists are tentatively expected to begin interviews Nov. 12. The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education is expected to name the university’s next president Dec. 3, and that person is anticipated to begin on or before July 1, 2020.