The University of North Dakota has announced former University of Idaho President Chuck Staben will visit the school’s Grand Forks campus Wednesday and Thursday as one of six finalists for the UND presidency.
During his two-day visit, Staben will participate in a set of forums addressing students, staff, faculty and the surrounding community.
Staben’s presidency with UI began in March 2014. Earlier this year, Staben and the Idaho State Board of Education agreed his contract would not be renewed after its June 15 expiration date. When new UI President Scott Green took over as head administrator July 1, Staben stepped down to assume a professorship with the Department of Biological Sciences.
In his bid for the UND presidency, Staben will face Andrew Armacost, dean of the faculty and chief academic officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy; Robert Marley, professor of engineering management and former provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the Missouri University of Science and Technology; Laurie Stenberg Nichols, interim president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.; David Rosowsky, professor of civil and environmental engineering and former provost and senior vice president at the University of Vermont; and Paul Tikalsky, dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State University. Tikalsky was also a finalist for the UI presidency ultimately conferred to Green.
UND’s presidential search committee will select three finalists Nov. 22 to forward to the State Board of Higher Education. Each of these finalists will meet with the Board on Dec. 3 and a new president is expected to be announced that day.