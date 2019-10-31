Nine 10-minute plays will be staged as part of a collaboration between the University of Idaho and the Northwest Playwrights Alliance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Pocket Playhouse in Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow.
The event, “NorthNorthwest,” will showcase work by professional and emerging playwrights from across the U.S. with a cast of five UI Department of Theatre Arts students: Emma Blonda, Christian Breffle, Kaytlyn Harris, Ella Jacoby and Blake Presnell.
David Harlan will direct the staged readings. The event is organized by Kendra Phillips, UI Master of Fine Arts candidate in playwriting.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and tickets will be available 30 minutes before curtain, while supplies last.
For more information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre.