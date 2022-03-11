Washington State University rower Kateryna Maistrenko, born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, says the Russian invasion of her hometown has been devastating.
“Right now, two of my brothers are fighting for Ukraine on the front lines,” Maistrenko said. “I want to enjoy my senior year but right now, every single day, I’m just dealing with whether my family and loved ones are alive.”
About 50 students, faculty and other community members gathered for the Rally for Ukraine demonstration on WSU’s Glenn Terrell Mall on Thursday afternoon to show support for Ukraine and call for an end to the war, now in its third week.
At the demonstration, Maistrenko — also a member of the Ukrainian national rowing team — said her childhood dream was to represent her country at the Olympics. Now, she doesn’t know if that’s possible. The home she grew up in, and her parents’ training camp for rowers, have been destroyed by bombs.
But she’s not ready to give up just yet.
“Love and kindness can overcome any obstacles,” she said. “The only thing I want right now is peace and safety.”
Donning the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, several attendees at the rally expressed love for their homeland in Eastern Europe. Some argued for more U.S. intervention in the conflict. Other protesters hoped to maintain public awareness of the war.
Pasha Rudenko, who moved to the U.S. in 2004 and graduated from WSU in 2014, said that while the invasion is a global tragedy, Ukraine is defending its borders.
“Everyone, including my 70-year-old mom, who’s a nurse, is going against Putin’s war machine,” Rudenko said. “I have many relatives and friends in Russia, too. At some point, Russia and Ukraine were part of a much larger company called the Soviet Union.”
He also called for the support of Russian citizens. More than 140 million of them, according to Rudenko, don’t have access to accurate information thanks to legalized repression of speech in the country.
Rudenko says many Russians don’t know what is true and what is not.
“I don’t see a single poster here that says we want more war,” he said. “No, we want less wars. We want less bombs. We want more communication and free speech. There is not a single channel in Russia that can operate now without approval of Putin personally.”
WSU student Anna Ivanova, a Russian citizen who moved here less than a year ago, stood among the crowd of yellow and blue to show her support for Ukraine, where her grandpa resides. Ivanova is studying to get her Ph.D. in political science.
Like Rudenko, she worries about the “high level of propaganda” her loved ones are faced with back home.
“The biggest majority of Russians that I know do not support the war,” Ivanova said with tears dripping down her face. “But the problem is that a couple days ago, the government introduced a bill forbidding Russians that live in Russia to use words such as war, invasion or something else because there is a very high level of propaganda there. Even though there are a lot of Russians who do not support (the war), they simply cannot express this.”
She also noted the number of Russian news outlets which have recently been shuttered. Citizens looking for reliable information are unable to find it, she said, and they don’t know what to trust.
Ivanova has also been experiencing difficulties contacting her family back in Russia. Some of the apps she used to reach them, like Facebook and WhatsApp, have been shut down in Russia.
“I never actually anticipated this happening,” she said.
Ivanova added that she has a friend currently in Russia who was recently detained for protesting the invasion of Ukraine. Many citizens with low salaries are afraid to speak out and pay the high fines for talking about the war, she said.
“As a Russian, I can also feel the effects of all the sanctions, even though I’m here,” Ivanova said. “All my bank cards are blocked now and I can’t use them anymore. There’s a lot of Russian hate on the Internet. But compared to what’s happening in Ukraine, that’s nothing.”
Taras Nazarov, a post-doc student at WSU, spoke to the crowd on Glenn Terrell Mall about the number of people who have died in gunfire as well as the number of hospitals in Ukraine which have been destroyed by bombs in the last few weeks.
Nazarov said he has family back in Ukraine, including his brother, a doctor, who joined the fight to defend their homeland.
“Over 2 million people have been displaced,” Nazarov said. “Children are carried by their mothers in their hands crossing the border in below-freezing temperatures under artillery fire. They say ‘you can escape,’ and then they shoot them.”
Nazarov hopes increased awareness of the conflict in Ukraine can generate compassion.
“In Ukraine, there are a lot of communities from all over the world and they are being killed right now,” he said.
Reanne Chilton, who helped organize the demonstration, handed out flyers and provided a QR code people could scan to find nongovernmental organizations accepting donations to aid Ukrainian civilians. Chilton is president of the WSU Graduate and Professional Student Association.
She said a few Ukrainian students reached out to the university asking what they could do about the situation, and they eventually came up with the idea of a rally.
“We were just having conversations about what the administration can do versus what student governments can do,” Chilton said. “Student government can source donations whereas the university can’t.”
