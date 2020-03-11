The 2018 film “Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story,” which chronicles the Dakota Access Pipeline protest on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, will premier at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Al Chidester and Gary Dorr, two of the Standing Rock demonstrators, will be available for questions before the film.
Admission is free.
The film is sponsored by the UUCP Environmental Task Force, the Palouse Environmental Sustainable Commission, Nimmiipuu Protecting the Environment and KRFP Radio.