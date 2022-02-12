A new Starbucks could come to Pullman’s Main Street if the city is willing to sell or lease a portion of land to the developer.
According to Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting agenda, Forza Development LLC wants to demolish the former Oasis Teriyaki & Pho restaurant on 530 E. Main St. and build a new drive-through Starbucks. The 936-square-foot building would also have a pedestrian and mobile-order pickup window with a patio area.
“We are excited to be working in Pullman and anticipate a successful project here that will replace an old building with a new, high-quality structure with a first-class tenant,” Forza said in a letter to the city council. “We have designed the site to accommodate a large queue of vehicles in double drive-through lanes in an effort to meet the needs of Starbucks and keep vehicles moving in and out of the site without any backup on to Main Street.”
Currently, part of the property Forza wants to develop is owned by the city. The 12.5-foot-wide portion along the northeast corner of the property is a formerly vacated street right-of-way.
The city council can decide to sell that property to Forza, negotiate a ground lease agreement or retain the city property. If the city retains the property, Forza would have to decide whether to abandon the project or modify it to avoid encroaching on city land.
Also on Tuesday, the city council will discuss reducing the speed limit for a section of State Route 27 from 55 mph to 45 mph.
According to city staff, the Aspen Heights Development near the highway has caused an increase in traffic at the intersection with Pullman Albion Road.
Washington State Department of Transportation and Pullman are working with a developer to build a roundabout at the intersection this summer.
Staff proposed reducing the speed limit to the north and south of the roundabout to 45 mph. The roundabout itself would have a speed limit of 15 mph.
Pending the council’s approval, the resolution to change the speed limit will be submitted to the Secretary of Transportation in Olympia.
Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.