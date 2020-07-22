An outdoor stargazing event will take place from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
The event is hosted by the Family Faith Formation Team at St. Mary’s and will feature a presentation by John Morrison, Ph.D., a Lewis-Clark State College astronomy professor.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and remain in groups spaced at least 6 feet apart. Those interested may also bring binoculars to enhance their star-viewing experience.
The group will meet at the south end of the Arboretum by the big red barn. Those interested should email fff@stmarysparishmoscow.org to RSVP, as the event will be canceled if there aren’t any attendees.