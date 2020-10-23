The Idaho State Board of Education amended its back-to-school framework to provide school districts more flexibility as they navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
An “orange” phase was added to guidelines for school operation during the board’s meeting Wednesday. It joins three color-coded categories — “green,” “yellow” and “red” — originally included in a plan approved over the summer for conducting school during various levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community.
The new orange phase, now the third category in the framework, allows schools to build on what they do in the yellow phase, the second category, by increasing mitigation procedures as they continue to provide a hybrid educational experience for their students when there is high community transmission.
The addition of the new category will allow school districts to align their decision-making with a chart that six of Idaho’s seven health districts follow as they make recommendations on how education should look in the various stages.
Changes were also made for the red phase of education, or category 4, which is to be implemented when there is critical community transmission.
Previous recommendations for the red phase included a transition to fully remote instruction, but that guidance has been removed from the framework.
“We are expanding that to allow districts to have more room to maneuver, because what we’ve learned is you don’t have to be fully remote in red,” said board president Debbie Critchfield. “We are seeing evidence of that all over the state, so our own categories intended to support the decision-making was actually limiting what some school districts believed were their options.”
The updated framework now says schools can stay open if they reach the red category, but should consider limiting or staggering the use of buildings, while enhancing physical distancing and sanitation practices.
Critchfield said districts throughout the state have seen low transmission and infection rates.
“The schools are doing a good job with that,” she said. “We want to support what’s going on and not box them into a certain decision because of something we perceived in June or July.”
The board also decided to partially waive the senior project requirement for the current school year.
In Idaho, high school seniors are required to complete a research paper and oral presentation in order to graduate, but state Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said those projects often include hands-on activities in the community.
Schools will be able to keep the senior project as a requirement, if they so choose, but it will not be a statewide requirement for the 2020-21 school year.
In other state board news:
The University of Idaho received approval to offer a master’s degree in dietetics.
The new program will enroll 18 students in fiscal year 2022, and UI expects enrollment numbers to increase to 36 students in subsequent years.
Once the new degree is functional, UI plans to discontinue its bachelor’s degree in dietetics.
The change follows a new requirement from the Commission on Dietetic Registration, which in January of 2024 will require students to have a minimum of a master’s degree in order to become a registered dietitian nutritionist.
The board took action to consolidate the internal audit and risk management functions at Idaho’s four-year institutions into the State Board of Education Office. The move will save money and aligns with recommendations made by the Legislature. The board plans to hire a project manager through June of 2021 to coordinate the changes.
