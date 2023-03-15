State committee OKs K-12 teacher pay hikes

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

BOISE — The state budget-writing committee Tuesday approved teacher and classified staff pay raises, which the governor underlined as his top priorities of the session.

An effort to significantly cut the governor’s recommendation for school discretionary funding failed during budget-setting in the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee meeting.

The public schools budgets included nearly $145 million in state general funds added for teacher career ladder changes as well as $97.4 million for a 4% increase in classified staff compensation and to account for funding shortfalls for the positions, which are being covered by other fund sources.

Recommended for you