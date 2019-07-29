Twelve high school seniors from across the state arrive in Pullman on Tuesday to begin five days of activities and practice leading up to Saturday’s 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Washington scholarship program.
The program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pullman High School theater. The year of the program corresponds to the year the girls would attend nationals should they advance from the state program.
The program will include five girls from Whitman County: Suellen Rice, of Pullman; Hayden Fulfs, of Colfax; Megan Kay, of Colton/Uniontown; Brooke Bankus, of Garfield-Palouse, and Kaitlyn Cornish of LaCrosse. The girls will compete for thousands of dollars in awards and scholarships in five categories — scholastic achievement, talent, fitness, interview and self-expression.
The winner will represent Washington in the America’s Distinguished Young Woman program next summer in Mobile, Ala.
Keely Burnes, Distinguished Young Woman of Clarkston, and first runner-up at the 2018 DYW of Washington program, will serve as emcee Saturday.
The participants stay with Pullman families several days while rehearsing for the program. The local host families are Jenni Spencer and Larry Clark, Natalie and Justin Dobbins, Lorna and Dan Druffel, Jackie and Justin Eveland, Sara King, Sherree and Todd Komp and Christina and Fred Lionetti.
Tickets are $20 at the door and online at www.tututix.com/dyww.