The Idaho State Board of Education on Monday advanced a policy to clarify the board’s meaning when it uses the terms “diversity,” “educational equity,” and “inclusion,” in rules drafted for four-year higher education institutions in the state.
In the meeting, board member Debbie Critchfield acknowledged issues related to these terms are not new to the higher education landscape. However, she said the terms may have taken on a new tone in the past year as the state legislature grappled with allegations of indoctrination and the teaching of critical race theory in Idaho schools, and so it is necessary to give them a clear, uniform meaning across all higher education institutions in the state.
Critchfield stressed the board has repeatedly and publicly disavowed indoctrination “of any kind, in any form, at any level.”
“This is not a policy that’s intended to direct a particular teaching, or to say that faculty can or can’t talk about this or that, or that we’re trying to lead someone to an ideology,” Critchfield said. “In fact, its purpose is to do exactly what we’ve been talking about, which is create a safe environment where students can feel that they can come to have a free exchange of the information (and) to have a healthy, protected debate.”
To this end, the proposed policy defines diversity as “any differences in human characteristics,” including race, sex and socioeconomic status. “Inclusion” was defined as fostering an environment that recognizes the inherent worth and value of all and “educational equity” is described as the assurance each member of the education community has fair access to resources and support.
“Diversity, educational equity, and inclusion are necessary components of educational experiences that challenge individuals to grow, improve critical thinking, refine skills, build character, develop awareness, and engage in freedom of thought and expression,” the proposed policy reads.
Board members heard and approved a first reading of the draft policy Monday, which also requires universities to create their own in-house policies that align with board priorities regarding these terms.
“We’re trying to make our institutions as diverse as our great state is and then make sure we create a climate where they feel they can learn from each other, speak freely and create a vibrant educational environment,” explained Board President Kurt Liebich. “It’s going to take time, but ... I would really encourage us all to continue to try to define what we’re really talking about when we use these terms and I think this policy does a nice job of doing that.”
The board will have the opportunity to officially approve the proposed policy in its regularly scheduled meeting in August.
A draft of the policy can be found at the shortened link bit.ly/3qyLTUr. The public is invited to send comments to board@osbe.idaho.gov.
