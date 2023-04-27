State funds get OK from WSU official

Chris Mulick

 Shelly Hanks

Washington State University will raise its cost of living, increasing worker’s wages system-wide, but didn’t receive as much as the institution had hoped as state legislators provided only half of what it requested.

The Washington state Legislature wrapped up its 2023 legislative session Sunday evening, finishing up funding requests from higher education institutions. Lawmakers allocated millions of dollars to WSU, finalizing the university’s 2023-2025 biennial budget. Almost all of WSU’s requests were funded in full amounts, except for two items found in its capital and operating budgets.

Chris Mulick, director of state relations at WSU, said cost of living adjustments have historically been the university’s top priority.

