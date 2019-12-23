Colfax School District was highlighted by the Washington State Auditor’s office for reporting a 100 percent vaccination rate among its kindergartners in the 2017-18 school year.
Colton’s kindergartners were also fully vaccinated, while 88 percent of Pullman School District’s were vaccinated.
Colfax was among four “high-compliance” school districts featured in the report published Thursday.
The report shows how many schools reported immunization data to the state and offers recommendations on how schools can make sure all students are compliant with state law. Washington has set a public policy goal of a 95 percent immunization rate to create “herd immunity” to protect against disease.
All schools are required to send their immunization data to the state, though the report says Washington does not know its true vaccination rate, because not all school districts report their immunization data to the Department of Health. Eight percent of all public school kindergartners lacked immunization or exemption documentation.
According to the report, Colfax officials said some parents appeared to disregard immunization requirements, so the district allowed an exemption for personal or medical reasons from a doctor, or go to get vaccinated.
“This reminds parents that a doctor’s signature is legally required for personal/philosophical and most religious exemptions, as well as medical exemptions,” the report stated.
Colfax, like the other schools featured in the report, has an employee with specific compliance responsibilities such as gathering and entering data, working with parents to get vaccinations up to date and verifying the accuracy of those documents.
“Colfax’s district administrator also acknowledged that having full-time nursing staff has been the main reason for the district’s successful outcomes,” the report stated. “Nurses there even help connect parents with doctors and help them make appointments to get vaccinations for their children.”
Colfax had 42 kindergartners enrolled during the 2017-18 school year.
Of the 239 kindergartners enrolled at the Pullman School District, 211 were fully vaccinated. All 13 of Colton’s kindergartners were vaccinated. Palouse School District did not report.
The report recommends schools ensure parents are aware of the legal requirements related to vaccination documentation, and that they make information available in languages other than English.
State law makes schools responsible for obtaining documentation, and it requires them to exclude students from attending school when parents do not provide acceptable proofs of immunity.
