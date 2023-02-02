BOISE — Lawmakers voted Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement. The recommendation will go to the budget writing committee.

The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to handle the change in state employee pay for fiscal year 2024, before settling on the one included in Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal.

It would cost an estimated $39.6 million in state general funds, according to the Legislative Services Office. The two Democrats on the committee voted against this proposal, arguing the state needed to do more about turnover and the impacts of inflation.

