State reps talk I-976, guns, more at WSU

Initiative 976’s passing in the November election was the result of government not listening to the taxpayers, a Washington state senator told an audience Wednesday at Washington State University.
Washington 9th District representatives Sen. Mark Schoesler, Rep. Mary Dye and Rep. Joe Schmick answered questions about initiatives, homelessness, guns and more topics as part of the WSU Foley Institute speaker series.
The representatives talked extensively about I-976, the initiative that limits taxes paid through car registration fees. It is predicted to significantly reduce funding for state and local transportation projects. A King County Superior Court judge recently issued a preliminary injunction preventing the implementation of I-976.
Schmick blamed the result on voter anger regarding Sound Transit, the service that covers urban areas of Pierce, King and Snohomish counties. It is funded partially by car tabs and Schoesler said it deceived voters by using an improper formula for calculating vehicle valuations and refused to acknowledge doing so.
“The single biggest reason that passed ... the Legislature ignored the excesses of Sound Transit,” Schoesler said. “Completely ignored their excesses of spending, improper car evaluations. That’s where the votes are, is the Sound Transit region.”
Dye said Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to postpone state transportation projects until the state can review the impact and future of I-976 gives the Legislature a chance to figure out how to be more frugal and fiscally responsible with its transportation funding.
The discussion pivoted to homelessness in Washington, which has put greater demand on the need for low-income housing. Schmick said that housing supply has been hurt by cities having a “not in my backyard” attitude and state rules that limit where low-income housing can be built
“We’ve created a monster,” he said. “The GMA, Growth Management Act, limits where you can expand and have housing.”
Schmick said homelessness is tied to drug addiction, and he pointed out the more successful drug treatment programs in the state have accountability measures that require a person to undergo treatment and take drug tests in order to be provided housing.
Dye added that the Legislature has made it more difficult for families to stay in their homes. She said they are being priced out of their houses because of factors like rising property taxes, thus not allowing them to “age in place.”
When the topic turned to education and Schoesler was asked about the layoffs this past summer at Spokane public schools following the Legislature’s work to fully fund K-12 education, he said that was the result of irresponsible spending.
He said staff were given large pay raises with “one-time money,” which later resulted in loss of educators and programs.
“If you embark on longtime spending with one-time money, you will get in trouble,” he said.
Schoesler later stated that in many communities, “K-12 educators are better funded than community college or four-year college faculty.”
When the topic of gun control was brought up, Schoesler said some of the red flag measures he has seen make sense as long as they don’t restrict Constitutional rights. Red flag laws allow law enforcement to seize guns from people who pose a threat to themselves or others.
However, he said most guns used to commit crimes are not purchased, but stolen.
“They’re not buying them at Walmart or Cabela’s, they’re stealing them,” he said.
In response to an audience member’s question about ghost guns — guns that are manufactured by the individual — Schmick said he supports a person’s right to build their own firearm as long as they do not sell them. He also does not support writing a law prohibiting 3D-printed guns because he believes they are not prevalent enough and the 3D-printed guns he has seen are “crap.”
