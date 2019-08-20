The Washington Traffic Safety Commission announced Friday that nearly 150 extra patrols have been deployed in Washington through Sept. 2 to look for and ticket impaired motorists.
The extra patrols are part of the Target Zero Program in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities and bring awareness to driving under the influence. According to the commission, driving under the influence can refer to use of alcohol, marijuana, illegal drugs, prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs while driving.
In Idaho, The Idaho Transportation Department announced Thursday that it will partner with local law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
As Labor Day approaches, officers will be conducting additional patrols to reduce drunk driving. Additional patrols will continue through Sept. 4.
Labor Day Weekend marks the end of the summer driving season known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving, which begins Memorial Day Weekend.