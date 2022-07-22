People working in hot environments should be drinking 32 ounces of water per hour.

That’s the guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fend off heat illness — but it’s an easy rule to ignore, and experts say often people experiencing heat exhaustion or heat stroke don’t notice until after early symptoms have already set in.

“Because the temperature outside is also so warm, people aren’t paying attention to how warm they feel. They think it’s just the sun,” said Parker Buchanan, a Pullman firefighter and EMT. “But it’s actually their body temperature increasing and dehydration setting in.”

