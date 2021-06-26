A potentially record-setting heat wave is settling on the Palouse at a time when people are excited to enjoy the outdoors.
Rising temperatures and being outdoors can be a dangerous combination.
“I think people may not be aware of the risk of getting serious conditions like heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” said Dr. Kimberly Guida, a physician at Pullman Family Medicine.
According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits.
Guida said she is concerned about those who are taking part in traditional summertime activities like playing sports or boating. She urged people to pay close attention to their own health and the health of others.
Some people may not be aware they are experiencing heat exhaustion until they are far into the symptoms. Heat exhaustion symptoms can start with some nausea, dizziness, headaches, sweating and fatigue, she said. It can then lead to mental confusion and inability to make good decisions.
Benjamin Stellmon, clinical coordinator at Gritman Medical Center’s Emergency Department, said heat stroke is less common but more dangerous.
People experiencing heat stroke will actually stop sweating and may have bouts of severe nausea and vomiting. They can end up fainting from the lack of moisture in their body, Stellmon said.
He said people with heat stroke need to go to the hospital where they can get rehydrated with IV fluid.
Guida said parents need to keep a close eye on their children, who may not be as aware of these symptoms as adults. Children also sweat less than adults, and so are not able to cool down as quickly.
Stellmon said many of the people who come into the hospital with a heat-related condition are teenagers and young adults because they were outside playing and did not hydrate or seek shade like they should.
Guida advised people to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen. They should also wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
Children playing sports should have plenty of rest breaks, stay hydrated and, ideally, not play their games in the middle of the day, she said.
Stellmon recommended bringing umbrellas for shade and, in addition to water, Gatorade to replace electrolytes lost from exertion.
Guida said climate change has led to more days with extreme temperatures, so it is important for people to be educated on how it affects their health.
The Pullman Police Department announced this week it will open an emergency cooling shelter to the public. The shelter will be open noon to 8 p.m. today through Tuesday in the Pullman Senior Center on the new Pullman City Hall campus on 190 SE Crestview St.
The shelter is available for those with an emergency need to escape from extreme temperatures, especially those without air conditioning or other cooling options.
Masks are required for those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.
The National Weather Service encourages people to find an air-conditioned space, such as a shopping mall or local library, to mitigate heat stress.
Washington State University in a news release reminded people to remember the health of their pets and livestock during this heat wave.
It advised that people should avoid stressful handling of livestock. If necessary, only do so in the early morning hours or late in the evening. Barns should have proper ventilation and air circulation.
Provide shade to animals kept outside and provide a continuous supply of cool, clean water.
Watch for signs of dehydration, such as lethargy, drying of the mucous membranes and eyes, or eyes that appear sunken and dull.
