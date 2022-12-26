Even in December, Jay Gaskill walks around the Nez Perce County Courthouse wearing shorts. 

Not that many people know, usually the 2nd District judge is wearing his black judge robes and sits behind the bench in the courtroom, hiding his hot weather attire, which he wears thanks to the warm climate of the courthouse. 

However, starting Dec. 30, Gaskill will leave behind his formal (more or less) judicial clothing and walk out in more casual retirement attire. 

Tags

Recommended for you