While its model has changed, the mission of Stepping Stones Inc. has largely remained the same the past 40 years: improve the lives of Palouse residents with disabilities.
The Moscow foundation has donated almost $1 million to those with disabling conditions over the past two decades, said Gerard Connelly, who has served on the board for 34 years.
The group was formed in 1979 to establish a group home for developmentally disabled adults, Connelly, 68, said. It opened its first group home in 1983 in Moscow, a second opened in 1986 and a third in 1992.
Connelly said his sister, who died in 2008, was developmentally disabled and his mother was an original Stepping Stones board member.
“Service to people with disabilities is a legacy that was handed down to me by my parents,” Connelly said. “It’s in my bones.”
Stepping Stones sold the group home operation in 1997 to Westcare Management in Salem, Ore. The management company formed a subsidiary in Moscow called Milestone Decisions, which continues to do a great job operating the group homes, Connelly said.
With about $850,000 in proceeds from the sale, Stepping Stones board members decided the organization should serve as a foundation that provides grants to other organizations and individuals on the Palouse who provide for people with disabilities.
Connelly said Stepping Stones provides about $45,000 worth of grants each year. The foundation’s corpus has grown from the original $850,000 to $1 million.
Organizations and individuals in Latah and Whitman counties apply for grant funding each year, and Stepping Stones board members — several of whom are influential leaders in Moscow — determine who receives the funding.
Current board members are University of Idaho President Scott Green; Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert; Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey; Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar; former Idaho legislator Tom Trail; Moscow-Pullman Daily News Publisher Nathan Alford; and community members Mike Pattinson, John McCabe, Mike Waite, Vicki Jahns and Connelly.
Connelly said choosing those community leaders was deliberate.
“It’s kind of designed to be sure that people who, through no fault of their own, are not able to effectively advocate for themselves have instead very influential advocates on their behalves,” he said.
Lambert said the diverse board membership essentially represents each interest of Moscow and Latah County, which is important.
Besides providing grant money to those in need, Lamar, who serves as vice chair on the board, said Stepping Stones helps board members like Green, Lambert, Bailey and himself to better understand those accessibility needs so they can better address the issue at the university, city, school district and county levels, respectively.
“In my experience, Gerard is doing a terrific job in keeping the board strong and recruiting people to be on the board and he deserves a lot of credit for the strength of the organization and how it’s been moving,” Lamar said.
Green wrote via email that part of the university’s land grant mission is to give back to the state, and he is privileged to do that by serving on the Stepping Stones board.
The Moscow High School Buddy Club, Special Olympics and the St. Vincent de Paul Society are examples of organizations that have received grant funding from Stepping Stones.
The foundation also helped fund three aquatic wheelchairs that, as of this year, are available to patrons at Moscow’s Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center.
“I know that the organization has been able to make a significant impact in the quality of life for individuals with disabilities in Latah County, and therefore, it’s very gratifying to be of service to Stepping Stones,” Connelly said.
For more information on Stepping Stones, including eligibility and selection criteria for grants, visit www.steppingstonesmoscow.com.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.