Take a walk or drive down Bishop Boulevard in Pullman and you will notice the vibrant yellow daffodils blooming once again. The plants brighten the roadway and the town’s outlook each spring.
More than 70,000 bulbs have been bought and most have been planted since the “Bulbs on Bishop” project started in 2015. About $20,000 in donations has been raised to purchase the daffodils the last five years.
The effort to beautify one of Pullman’s busiest streets came from Karen Kiessling, who first came to Pullman in 1967 and who served as mayor from 1976-80.
“The idea is, we have long, hard winters and they’re dragged out, and when you see the first bobbing daffodils, it just makes you smile. It cheers you up,” Kiessling said. “That’s what it was for and I think it’s really accomplished its goal.”
During her mayoral term, numerous projects were started and completed, including a downtown beautification project in which trees were planted along Main Street and brick designs were put on sidewalks.
She also organized in 2000 the Grand Avenue Greenway Committee, which she led for 10 years. The committee’s duty is to change Pullman’s Grand Avenue from an industrial-like sector into a greener, more modern and visually appealing stretch of road.
Since the committee was formed, trees, plants and flowers have been planted along the paths following Grand Avenue.
While the committee is still going strong today, Kiessling said she always wanted to plant bulbs.
Grand Avenue plantings required drip systems and water lines, but daffodils require no maintenance after planting, she said.
Washington State University professor emeritus Ken Casavant, who retired two years ago after 50 years at WSU, and Pullman Parks Superintendent Alan Davis have also been instrumental in the project.
Kiessling and Casavant, who served as a city councilor while Kiessling was mayor, asked business owners on Bishop Boulevard for permission to plant on their property and each one they asked expressed support for the project, Kiessling said.
The majority of the daffodils and donations came in 2015. Kiessling said 50,000 daffodils were ordered and $14,000 was raised the first year of the project.
People can donate to the project by writing a check to the city of Pullman and mentioning “Bulbs on Bishop” in the memo line.
She said Davis organizes volunteers, which have included church groups, fraternities and sororities, to plant the daffodils.
Construction projects have destroyed some daffodils in the last five years.
Kiessling said she still receives thank-you notes and emails for her work on the project. Casavant said 20 to 30 people have thanked him as well.
“Makes Karen and I warm and fuzzy, but it should help the city of Pullman too,” Casavant said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.