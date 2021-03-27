Dr. Yong Chae Rhee first came to the United States in the 1980s and experienced the hurtful comments, jokes and insults that many Asians endure.
There were jokes about his facial features and way of speaking. People told him to go back to China, a country he is not even from.
He endured that casual racism, hoping that things would eventually change. Now, he said, his daughters are experiencing the same problems in Pullman.
“Almost 35 years later, nothing has changed,” he said.
That is one of the reasons Rhee, an associate professor at Washington State University’s College of Education, has joined Jiemei Lin in organizing a march and rally starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pullman’s Reaney Park.
The event, labeled “Stop AAPI Hate on the Palouse” is intended to show support to Asians and Pacific Islanders. Those who attend Sunday’s rally must wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart.
The event will feature a lineup of speakers that include city and education leaders. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Police Chief Gary Jenkins, WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun and local Pullman Public Schools teachers will be among the speakers along with members of the Asian, Black, Jewish and Latino communities.
Another catalyst for the rally is the news of nationwide violence against Asians, including the recent shootings at three spas in Atlanta that left eight people dead. Six of the Atlanta victims were of Asian descent.
Lin, an artist who also works in the WSU College of Education, said this violence is a frightening addition to the number of challenges Asians already face in America.
The Asian community has to confront people out there “wanting to shoot us, want us to be destroyed and killed, want us to be kicked out of the country as if we’re not Americans as well.”
“We just feel like we cannot stay in silence anymore,” she said.
Rhee said rally organizers want people to acknowledge that systematic racism exists everywhere, even in a small city like Pullman, where members of the local community do not always feel secure. Rhee said when he and Lin asked local Asian business owners to join Sunday’s rally, they declined because they were too afraid of retaliation against their business.
Rhee and Lin said there will be a police presence outside the park at Sunday’s rally and they expressed gratitude toward the Pullman Police Department for accommodating them in organizing the event.
Racism does not always take the form of violence, but also as microaggressions, Lin said. It can be as small as people not bothering to pronounce her name correctly. Or it can be a bigger issue such as schools not teaching students about the contributions of the Asian community in American history.
She said all Asians experience these microaggressions.
“If you go talk to any Asian-American high school student, even the elementary school students, they will tell you a story or two about it,” she said.
Often, she said, Asians feel ignored, unnoticed and forgotten by fellow Americans.
One way to change this is through education, Lin said. She believes the rally will give Asians a chance to tell their stories to the public.
Rhee also said he hopes Asians can find a platform, even on social media, to share their stories and for non-Asians to speak out if they witness an injustice.
“You can show up,” he said. “You can protect your neighbors by when you see something wrong. You can report it. You can help.”
Despite the problems that still persist in America, Lin said a benefit this country offers is the freedom to organize a rally like the one taking place Sunday.
“If you feel uncomfortable and you feel the pain, you can go to a park and organize a rally and have a group of neighbors get together to heal together, to go through the pain together and to protest and to speak out,” she said.
Rhee said he knows one rally won’t solve everything.
“But somebody’s got to do it,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.