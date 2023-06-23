Store pet Elise is game for ‘signing’

For fans of Elise, the store dog of Safari Pearl — a Moscow comics and game shop — there are many ways to show support, from throwing her ball around the shop to purchasing a shirt with her face on it. Now they can even get her to sign a copy of “Hair of the Dog,” a board game in which one of the dogs is based on her.
The game is produced by Cherry Picked Games, a small company in Seattle. This is the second game from this developer that Safari Pearl owners Kathy Sprague and Tabitha Simmons have backed.
“We always want to support small game developers,” Sprague said.
Now that the game is available for purchase, Sprague and Simmons are offering a signing from Elise from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Safari Pearl, 660 Pullman Road in Moscow. Sprague said Elise will be inking her paw and “signing” the inside of the box for anyone interested. Copies of the game will be available for purchase.
Elise is not the first store pet Sprague and Simmons have had. They’ve had a pet in the store since they opened, the first being Sprague’s childhood dog. Elise is the first to have merchandise — T-shirts and tote bags — which were added in 2020 and made by a local artist. Part of the proceeds from the merchandise sales are donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse, where the two adopted Elise.
“We thought it would be a fun way to draw attention to the store dog,” Sprague said.
In March, a post went up on the Safari Pearl Facebook page announcing the store cat, Athena, had died. She was the store cat for 16 years and was about 18 years old. Sprague said the support they received after the news was “pretty amazing” and they’re planning to adopt another cat or two in the future.
Part of the store pet’s popularity, Sprague thinks, comes from students who visit the store and are feeling homesick for their own pets. Children are also a big fan of Elise, Sprague said, and it’s fun to see their reaction to seeing her in the store with her ball.