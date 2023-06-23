Store pet Elise is game for ‘signing’

Elise, store pet of Safari Pearl, poses with copies of Hair of the Dog, a board game she will be signing Saturday at the Moscow shop.

 Safari Pearl Facebook page

For fans of Elise, the store dog of Safari Pearl — a Moscow comics and game shop — there are many ways to show support, from throwing her ball around the shop to purchasing a shirt with her face on it. Now they can even get her to sign a copy of “Hair of the Dog,” a board game in which one of the dogs is based on her.

The game is produced by Cherry Picked Games, a small company in Seattle. This is the second game from this developer that Safari Pearl owners Kathy Sprague and Tabitha Simmons have backed.

“We always want to support small game developers,” Sprague said.

Recommended for you