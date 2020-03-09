Nationally recognized theatrical storyteller Cathryn Cummings will reenact first lady Eleanor Roosevelt at 6 p.m. Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Cummings is a featured speaker on Ted Talks and has created a one-woman show that tells the stories of five remarkable women in history that inspired her to be who she is.
The library performance is in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and the League of Women Voters. The program is hosted by the Pullman League of Women Voters in partnership with Neill Public Library.