Straight from the horse’s mouth

New research out of Portugal suggests a horse’s mouth harbors multidrug-resistant strains of bacteria. The good news is horses may be a sentinel species for the emergence of multidrug-resistant strains. The bad news is the same equine may be a point source for the same bacteria and they could even spread them to humans.
Research leader Jose Pimenta’s work was published in the journal Antibiotics. He says, “Horses are considered reservoirs of multidrug-resistant bacteria that can be spread through the environment and possibly to humans.”
The study only looked at 30 horses from across Portugal. None of the horses had been administered any antimicrobials in the previous six months. The team was looking for bacteria known as gram-negative.
Gram-positive and gram-negative are descriptions of how bacteria will or will not take up certain basic staining upon processing. Important gram-negative bacteria include well known pathogenic species from genera such as Pseudomonas and the Escherichia in E. coli. These germs and other gram-negative species can cause serious infections leading to full outbreaks and death in humans and animals. The Portuguese team swabbed at the margin of the teeth and gums. They isolated 55 gram-negative species. Almost 90% of the isolates were zoonotic, meaning they can cross between species. 62% were shown to be capable of affecting humans.
Realize there is a big difference between isolating bacteria from a certain place and linking this to actual spread, and thus disease. For example, our bodies are colonized with naturally occurring bacteria. Microbes are part of our normal existence.
But certain strains of E. coli for example can be pathogenic and could lead to serious medical consequences and death. That is one reason we adopt basic hygiene habits like frequent hand washing and sanitation of surfaces.
Of the 55 isolates the Portuguese found, 96% were multidrug resistant to a variety of antimicrobials.
So why is this important? After all, it is unlikely anyone is going to cross contaminate their food with bacteria from a horse’s mouth. As it turns out, this is important for humans in part because horses bite.
Yep, for those who’ve not spent a lot of time around horses, they can and do bite. If a bite breaks the skin, very serious infections can arise even if the person has the benefit of definitive care.
In my younger days working on a ranch in southern Idaho, I witnessed a serious horse bite. A new hire was working with one of the rangy nags the outfit kept. Working horses can often build up negative behaviors to try and prevent themselves from going under the saddle for a dawn-to-dusk workday. Most times this takes the form of struggles, leaning their weight onto the rider when they are cleaning hooves, or even the occasional nip in the seat of the pants. In the worst cases, horses will fight, strike, kick and seriously bite people.
On this day, the young hand was trying to assert his place with not only the beast but also, I suspect, with the rest of us preparing to head out. While cleaning a hind foot with a hoof pick, the horse resisted, turned and bit the young man hard on the upper chest where the pectoral muscle connects to the shoulder. The gelding lifted the slender man off the ground, and he issued a scream I’ve not heard since. The owners heard it, too. They bundled him up for a trip to the hospital for a repair of the muscle and to ensure he did not develop an infection. I never saw him again.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.