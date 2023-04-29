Straight from the horse’s mouth

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

New research out of Portugal suggests a horse’s mouth harbors multidrug-resistant strains of bacteria. The good news is horses may be a sentinel species for the emergence of multidrug-resistant strains. The bad news is the same equine may be a point source for the same bacteria and they could even spread them to humans.

Research leader Jose Pimenta’s work was published in the journal Antibiotics. He says, “Horses are considered reservoirs of multidrug-resistant bacteria that can be spread through the environment and possibly to humans.”

The study only looked at 30 horses from across Portugal. None of the horses had been administered any antimicrobials in the previous six months. The team was looking for bacteria known as gram-negative.

