Strange stretch of weather on horizon for Inland NW

A runner is framed against a snow covered hillside along the Latah Trail in Moscow on Friday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Brace yourselves for some cold, snowy weather over the next few days.

But National Weather Service officials said Friday that by the end of next week, the region will likely be seeing warming trends, rain, melting snow and the possibility of flooding on the Palouse and other rivers and streams.

“It looks like cold temperatures with periods of light snow for the majority of the model forecast,” beginning today, said Greg Koch, a meteorologist with the weather service. “What’s uncertain is how cold and how much snow.”

