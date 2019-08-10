A 1-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 north of Riggins was closed Friday evening after multiple rock and mud slides, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The highway — the only direct route between northern Idaho and southern Idaho — was still closed between mileposts 200 and 201 at press time, and was expected to remain closed until this morning “or possibly longer,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post at 10:18 p.m. PDT Friday.
The sheriff’s office said the highway was flooded and washed out in places. It asked people to avoid the area.
The Idaho State Police responded to reports of traffic accidents in the blocked area, but a dispatcher didn’t have details about how many cars were involved.
There were also downed power lines in the area of the blockage, the Idaho Transportation Department announced.