Striking a Pose

Sue Young snapped this image of Marley, “who has a sure fire pose to score a treat!” according to Young. The cat is owned by Young’s friend, Dawn Kees.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- NRS plans block party for 50th anniversary
- Maximum sentence for Pullman serial rapist
- The path where passion, career meet
- A decadelong honeymoon
- Calling a special session to ‘go do that voodoo that you do so well’
- Photos: National Lentil Festival returns
- Grant would link Moscow, Grangeville
- WCHS board gives update on shelter operations
- Wildfire in northern Whitman County has burned about 4,000 acres
- His View: Good people sometimes make serious mistakes