Valuable items were reportedly stolen Saturday from three unlocked vehicles in an east Moscow neighborhood, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
A 28-year-old man allegedly stole two wallets, a backpack and a pistol with ammunition from the vehicles on the 1300 block of Bristol Road.
Krasselt said the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over for another matter and discovered items allegedly stolen from the vehicles on Bristol Road and from another alleged recent theft in Moscow.
Moscow police detectives are investigating and no charges have been filed yet against the man for the alleged thefts.