Stringing lights

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsJim Taylor takes advantage of the sunny day by stringing Christmas lights along his front yard fence Monday morning in Moscow. “My granddaughter is coming over later so we’ll have to test them out when it gets dark,” Taylor said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

