Stringing lights

Jim Taylor takes advantage of the sunny day by stringing Christmas lights along his front yard fence Monday morning in Moscow. “My granddaughter is coming over later so we’ll have to test them out when it gets dark,” Taylor said.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Moscow’s Bloom to close after 11 years at Friendship Square
- Moscow School District nurse released from her contract
- Petrino leaving UI
- Judith Marie Druffel
- Jose Salvador Gutierrez Jr.
- Petrino out as Idaho football coach
- Robert Wayne Brown
- Paula Kay Spence
- Gawlik: ‘We want to play for championships’
- Patricia Ann Sheldon