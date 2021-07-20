Stroll through the trees

A pedestrian takes a stroll along Grand Avenue Greenway in less than ideal air quality as smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Idaho and western Washington fills the sky Monday afternoon in Pullman.Zach Wilkinson Daily News

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

