LEWISTON — Supporters of Lewiston’s strong mayor ballot measure have raised nearly $15,000, while opponents have raised almost $10,000.
The latest campaign finance reports indicate that Lewiston SMART, the group that’s backing the proposed shift to a strong mayor form of government, received $14,402 in contributions through the end of September. It spent $8,699, leaving $5,702 cash on hand.
KEEP Lewiston, the group that wants to retain the current council-manager form of government, reported $9,521 in total contributions as of Sept. 30. It spent $4,387, leaving $5,134 cash on hand.
Tribune Publishing Co., the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune, contributed $1,000 to KEEP Lewiston. It was one of three companies and 22 individuals who donated to the group.
Former Lewiston City Councilor Ged Randall also contributed $1,000 to KEEP Lewiston. He was one of seven current and former council members who supported the group. The others include former Councilor Dennis Ohrtman and current council members Bob Blakey, Kathy Schroeder, Kevin Kelly, Cari Miller and John Pernsteiner.
Randall and the Tribune Publishing Co. were the largest donors to the group.
By comparison, three individuals and one company accounted for 90 percent of the money raised by Lewiston SMART.
DeAnn Scrabeck, a longtime volunteer with the Friends of the Airport in Lewiston, was an early supporter of the group. She contributed $5,000 to it back in March.
Gale Wilson, the president of Hillcrest Aircraft Co., contributed $3,000. Atlas Sand and Rock contributed $2,500. Mark DeAtley, a director of Eucon Corp., the parent company of Atlas Sand and Rock, contributed $2,501.
Those four contributions together accounted for 90.3 percent of the total revenue raised by Lewiston SMART. The remaining funds were donated by five other individuals.
Joseph Gish, who currently serves on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board, is chairman of Lewiston SMART. The group collected more than 1,100 signatures to qualify the strong mayor proposal for the Nov. 2 ballot.
If the measure called Proposition 1 is approved, it means Lewiston would retain its current council-city manager form of government, in which the council hires a city manager to run the day-to-day operations.
If the “no” votes prevail, the city would shift to a strong mayor-council form of government, in which the mayor serves as the city’s chief administrator. The current seven-member city council would also be replaced by an entirely new six-member council.
Three candidates are running for the strong mayor position, in the event voters choose to change Lewiston’s form of government. They include state Sen. Dan Johnson; Blakey, a current Lewiston City Council member; and Wilson Boots, who until recently worked at Washington State University as an instrument fabricator.
The latest campaign finance reports indicate Boots has collected $14,612 in donations from about three dozen individuals. Johnson reported $4,188 in contributions, compared to $1,115 for Blakey.
The campaign finance reports can be found online, at sos.idaho.gov.
