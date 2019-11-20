The individual who allegedly left a written bomb threat at Moscow Middle School which prompted an evacuation of the school and lockout of schools across the district Friday has come forward, according to the heads of the Moscow Police Department and Moscow School District.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry said the individual is a minor and would not disclose his or her name or gender. He said charges are pending and will be reviewed by the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said a punishment will be handed down to the individual but he said he could not say anything more regarding consequences.
Bailey said a principal can choose to suspend a student to as many as five days at a time, the superintendent can add an additional 10-day suspension and the school board can add another five-day suspension or hold an expulsion hearing.
Middle school students evacuated to the nearby Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center for more than an hour just before the end of the school day.
According to information provided by police Friday, the threat was reported at 12:51 p.m., at which time the school was evacuated and students, staff and faculty were walked to the HIRC.
Police personnel investigated the facility and the scene was cleared at 2:36 p.m. No explosive devices were found.
MPD Capt. Tyson Berrett said the threat was found on a piece of paper in a middle school bathroom.
Bailey said all other activities at the middle school and Bear Den gymnasium Friday night were canceled and other schools in the district were placed on lockout status during the evacuation.