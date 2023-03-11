For Paradise Creek Regional High School senior Aariah Coile of Moscow, poetry hasn’t always been an interest.

It wasn’t until her freshman year when her then-substitute teacher Susan Hodgin gave a poetry unit in her speech class that Coile found a passion for it. Inspired, Coile competed in her first Poetry Out Loud event in which participants study a poem and its author, then bring the poem to life during a live presentation.

“It’s like music but without the limitations like sticking to a rhythm or tune,” Coile said.

