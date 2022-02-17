BOISE — Legislation creating an “Empowering Parents” grant program advanced to the House floor with a favorable recommendation Wednesday.
Senate Bill 1255 previously passed the Senate 34-1.
Empowering Parents is modeled on the popular “Strong Families, Strong Students” grant program the Legislature created in 2020. It provides as much as $1,000 per student — with a maximum of $3,000 per family — to use for eligible educational expenses.
“I’ve worked for many years to get additional resources to students who have the greatest needs. We have a state funding formula that still doesn’t do that, but this bill is a step toward meeting those needs,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian.
The $1,000 grants would be available to all public and private school students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Eligible expenses includes everything from computers to internet access, software, instructional material, college entrance exam fees, private tutors and services such as occupational or speech therapies.
Unlike the Strong Families grants, Horman said, the Empowering Parents grants could not be used for private school tuition.
The State Board of Education would administer the program with the help of a parental advisory committee. The board would have to approve all vendors and service providers; they would be entered into a digital platform where parents could choose what services they wanted.
The Idaho School Boards Association, Idaho Association of School Administrators, Idaho Charter School Network, and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry all testified in support of the legislation.
The grant program would be subject to legislative appropriation, meaning there would only be as much money available as lawmakers approve.
However, Horman is proposing that $50 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funding be made available, along with $1.18 million in state general fund support to cover the administrative costs.
The grants would initially be available to families with an adjusted gross income of less than $60,000 per year. That would increase to $75,000 two months after the application window opens, and then to families with income in excess of $75,000 after another two months.
