Student loan pause to be extended

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, N.C., to participate in Thanksgiving festivities with members of the military and their families. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 AP Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

