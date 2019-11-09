Military veterans on Friday told Washington State University students who served in the armed forces to continue a life of service as they enter a new chapter away from the battlefield.
Pullman resident and retired U.S. Marine Jess Downs spoke to a crowd of veterans and guests, along with WSU Regent and retired Air Force veteran Scott Carson during a ceremony in front of the WSU Veterans Memorial on campus.
Downs said unlike past generations of soldiers, most veterans now were not drafted, but volunteered to serve their country.
He said these people are unified by an “obligation to live a life of purpose.”
“They want to contribute to the greater good,” Downs said. “They want to take meaningful action that can help people and with the potential to elevate their fellow man.”
They do that by performing important military missions that come with high stakes and high rewards. He said this feeling of accomplishing a mission for the good of others is something many veterans miss when they are no longer with the military.
“It can be deflating to go from managing a squad to managing a portfolio,” he said. “Or conducting life-saving medical intervention to conducting a finance meeting. And I believe it’s that vacuum that many, if not most, veterans struggle to navigate in, and why it’s so important as we look at the future to continue celebrating Veterans Day as a part of a community of like-minded people.”
Downs said they can still find a purpose at home. That could take the form of civic and political engagement, or through community service or teaching their families the meaning of citizenship, he said.
“We owe it to ourselves and to our comrades to redefine how we serve our country and use that sense of purpose to have a positive impact,” he said.
Jill Creighton, dean of students, said during the ceremony there are nearly 300 enrolled student veterans in Pullman and 990 across the WSU system.
Carson said that as these students move on to a new phase of their lives, the challenges they face are not unlike what they faced in the military. They must adapt, succeed and deal with failure and frustrations that come with being a student.
“That will define you in this next chapter and the chapters that follow,” he said.
Carson urged them to ask for help when they need it, whether it is emotional help or help in the classroom.
“And when you see colleagues that need help, only you are in a position to understand that need because you have shared experiences with them,” he said.
