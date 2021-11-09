Troy Junior and Senior High School students viewed a simulated car crash in their parking lot around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Broken glass and red solo cups littered one corner of the lot as the student actors carefully took position for the simulation.
The “wreck” involved both a distracted driver and a drunk driver. Senior Halee Bohman said she knows the dangers of distracted driving and wanted to use her senior project to educate her classmates as well.
“Halee was actually — the last time this happened — a grade school student or a junior high student. And she actually thought this was real,” said Troy Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Bohman, who is also Halee’s father. “It wasn’t presented to her that this (was) going to be a scenario and it made an incredible lesson effect on her.”
The volunteer fire department and Troy EMTs drove their vehicles up the high school’s driveway and reenacted what they do when they arrive on the scene of a real crash. While the event was held to increase awareness surrounding the dangers of distracted driving, this was also a training opportunity for the departments involved.
“As a teenager, I know the feeling of invincibility as soon as I get on the road, I don’t feel like much can really go wrong,” Halee said. “So I really hope that this will be a good lesson (for) the students.”
Halee asked other EMT and firefighter’s children if they would be willing to be actors for the scene and wrote the scenario they would use on Monday. She said many participants have helped with training like this before.
“My inspiration originally came from the fact that I have a lot of really close relatives who are in the fire department and EMS here in Troy,” she said. “We’ve actually had several students in surrounding towns, as well as our own, who have actually been in fatal crashes involving alcohol.”
Halee was in charge of making sure everyone was on the same page throughout the planning phase and made sure all the details were ready when it started.
Crash simulations are not new to the fire department either — they commonly use similar staged emergencies as training.
“We’ve done a few of these in the past. It’s probably been eight to 10 years since the last one,” John Bohman said. “What she’s trying to do is bring awareness to not only altered driving with maybe alcohol or drugs, but also the consequences and the dangers of texting and driving and just driving in general.”
