Jonna Sobeloff-Gittes, violin player and Moscow High School senior, has been accepted to perform with the National Association for Music Education All-National Symphony Orchestra Nov. 7-10 in Orlando, Fla.
Sobeloff-Gittes was the only student in the state invited to perform with the orchestra.
Sophomore Calvin Pfund, trumpet; junior Joshua Marcoe, percussion; junior Zachary Dyre, percussion; and sophomore Colin Wessels, percussion, have accepted to perform in the 2019 Gonzaga University Honor Band Nov. 14-16 in Spokane.
Pfund was also accepted to perform in the Western International Band Clinic Honor Band Nov. 22-25 in Seattle.