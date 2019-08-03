Neill Public Library with Kiwanis Club of Pullman will host the 11th annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive during library hours Monday through Saturday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Community members can also drop off school supplies 2-5 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to Dissmore’s IGA, 1205 N. Grand Ave.
Cash donations should be mailed to Kiwanis Club of Pullman, P.O. Box 716, Pullman, WA 99163 or taken to the donation bus at Dissmore’s IGA.
Visit kiwanisclubofpullman.org/stuff-the-bus/ for information and a full list of needed supplies.