The subcommittee responsible for directing the End Racism Now mural in Pullman proposed several changes to the project Tuesday, including creating a series of art panels instead of a traditional mural on the Spring Street wall.
The subcommittee made up of city councilors Dan Records, Pat Wright and Eileen Macoll was formed to create objectives for the mural project and present them to the full Pullman City Council for approval.
The subcommittee on Tuesday agreed to keep the project on the Spring Street retaining wall between Main and Paradise streets.
However, instead of requesting an artist paint one large mural, it proposed that an artist paint a single panel affixed to the wall. This could be the first of a series of panels that are added to the wall annually.
Records suggested the unveiling of each panel could be tied to Juneteenth, the annual celebration of the end of slavery held June 19.
Records said the purpose of the panels is to recognize the continuing and changing conversation surrounding equality in the community.
“We have ongoing work that needs to be done in terms of ensuring Pullman is a warm and comfortable place for all members of the community,” he said.
Wright said it will help keep the project timely and topical.
“It gives it more of a sense of permanence,” she said.
The subcommittee also was in favor of changing the artist selection process.
The group proposed the city send out a request for qualifications of artists interested in taking part in the project. The subcommittee and the Pullman Arts Commission would select an artist and recommend that selection to the city council for approval.
The Pullman Arts Commission was originally in charge of the selection process, and after inviting public feedback recommended a mural with words “End Racism Now” and “Black Lives Matter” created by artist Jiemei Lin.
Confusion between the commission and the city council regarding the objective of the mural and how the selection process played out led the city council to restart the process. Three Pullman Arts Commission members have resigned in recent weeks and Lin told the Daily News last week there was uncertainty over whether the city wanted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the mural.
City Attorney Laura McAloon said during Tuesday’s meeting the city would be infringing an artist’s First Amendment right by prohibiting the words Black Lives Matter.
The subcommittee will present its recommendations to the city council on March 9. That agenda item will also include a discussion about what the theme of the artwork should be.
If the city commissions an artist, City Administrator Mike Urban said residual revenue dollars in the Pullman Arts Commission budget could be used to pay the artist.
