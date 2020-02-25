The University of Idaho Women’s Center will present Lunafest Women’s Film Festival at 6:30 p.m. March 3, beginning with a pre-screening reception with appetizers at 5:30 p.m., at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
This year’s films feature women and culture, interpersonal relationships and personal identity. Submissions of original short films (15 minutes or less) by student and local filmmakers will be accepted until Friday.
Submitted films will be shown at the beginning of the festival.
Tickets for both the reception and film screening are $8 for students and $15 for the public. Admission to only the film screening is $5 for students and $8 for the public. Tickets may be purchased at the Women’s Center, Memorial Gym 109 on campus in Moscow, or at the door.
More information is available at the Women’s Center at (208) 885-2777 or wcenter@uidaho.edu.