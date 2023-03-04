An article about the House’s passage of the $1 million University of Idaho supplemental bill in Friday’s edition misattributed a quote and a vote.
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, was absent and sent a substitute, Dan Crawford, in his place. Crawford placed the no vote and provided a comment on his vote to a Lewiston Tribune reporter, who approached Kingsley’s desk on the House floor. The Tribune reporter hadn’t met Kingsley and mistook Crawford for Kingsley.
Asked if he would have voted the way his substitute voted, Kingsley told the Tribune via phone, “I don’t vote anything until I understand the bill.”