A public presentation for the Seeking Suffrage Lecture Series, hosted by the University of Idaho, Latah County Historical Society and Moscow League of Women Voters, will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Historian Rebecca Mead will discuss “How the Vote was Won: Women’s Suffrage in the U.S. West,” and will examine the factors that resulted in nearly all women in the West being granted the right to vote by 1914, while few women in the East voted until after the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
Mead is a historian and associate professor at Northern Michigan University.
Subsequent lectures are scheduled in March and April and will focus on the women’s suffrage movement in Idaho and Latah County.