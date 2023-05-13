Summer reading fun, all together now

Sheri Miller, Whitman County Library

The Whitman County Library District summer reading program begins June 1 with the theme “All Together Now,” so plan on seeing programs or activities you can do together with friends, family or people who will become your new friends. There will be art and craft projects, book clubs, educational programs and fun for the whole family.

What a perfect slogan to bring us together, no matter the age, socio-economic status, political affiliation or location. Centered on kindness, friendship and unity, this year’s theme comes with endless opportunities to share the library with our community.

Why summer reading? It’s important to introduce children to the library at an early age as reading can increase skills, knowledge and enjoyment of lifelong learning. The summer reading program involves reading challenges and activities that can help readers earn prizes. Best of all, summer reading builds better readers. Reading during the summer establishes healthy reading habits to continue into the next school year. Families are encouraged to participate together. There are reading programs for all ages, from early learners and preteens to teens and adults.

