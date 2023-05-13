Summer reading fun, all together now

The Whitman County Library District summer reading program begins June 1 with the theme “All Together Now,” so plan on seeing programs or activities you can do together with friends, family or people who will become your new friends. There will be art and craft projects, book clubs, educational programs and fun for the whole family.
What a perfect slogan to bring us together, no matter the age, socio-economic status, political affiliation or location. Centered on kindness, friendship and unity, this year’s theme comes with endless opportunities to share the library with our community.
Why summer reading? It’s important to introduce children to the library at an early age as reading can increase skills, knowledge and enjoyment of lifelong learning. The summer reading program involves reading challenges and activities that can help readers earn prizes. Best of all, summer reading builds better readers. Reading during the summer establishes healthy reading habits to continue into the next school year. Families are encouraged to participate together. There are reading programs for all ages, from early learners and preteens to teens and adults.
Signing up for the Whitman County Library District’s summer reading program is the best way to keep your child engaged and reading over the summer months. Children can complete the challenge just by reading (or being read to) a total of 10 hours to achieve badge awards and prizes. Teens read three books and complete three activities by Aug. 31 to receive a free book. All teens that complete the program are entered into a countywide drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card.
Following are a few tips to help make reading fun for you and your family this summer:
1. Let children choose what they want to read — Reading for fun encourages more reading time and enjoyment. There’s tremendous value in giving children a choice in what they read, including books that may appear to be self-indulgent or have little intellectual merit. Make it a “yes” day when you visit the library. The books are free to check out. Children like to choose their own books; even if it’s a book they are familiar with and just returned last week.
2. Set a good reading example — It’s great to model reading behavior for children. Keep an assortment of reading material around the house. It could be as simple as a cookbook in the kitchen or a magazine on the coffee table.
3. Read aloud with your child — Make it fun by reading outdoors on the front porch, under a tree or at the park. If inside, construct a blanket fort or pop up a child’s tent, grab a flashlight and squeeze in for reading fun and giggles.
4. Read the same book your child is reading and talk about it —Have you read a graphic novel, manga or a popular sci-fi chapter book lately? Have a family book club.
5. Listen to audio books, especially for a child with a learning disability — Listen to audio books in the car while traveling on a family vacation or regular commute. You can check out audio discs or download the free Libby app to your phone and Bluetooth it to your car’s stereo for the entire family. Audio books are also a great way to pass the time doing chores or cleaning.
6. Take your family to the library — Libraries sponsor summer reading programs with easy goals for all ages. Check the library calendar for special summer activities.
7. Encourage children to keep a scrapbook — Gather picture postcards, ticket stubs, photos and put them together in a scrapbook. Have your children write the captions and read them aloud as you look at the book together.
8. Read for the fun of it — Take reading for fun this summer as seriously as academic reading. Even light reading provides many benefits such as increasing verbal and creative skills which nourish capacity for empathy.
The Whitman County Library District invites you and your family to track your reading journey on our free online Beanstack program. Enter the summer challenge from June 1 through Aug. 31 and complete the adventure of reading to earn prizes and award badges. Visit whitcolib.org/beanstack to sign up. This can be done on your computer or tablet. If you prefer to use your phone, click on the app store icon for easy access and follow the steps to set up your account. If competition gets you reading, then add friends to your list and strive to be the top reader. The summer reading program is supported by the Friends of Whitman County Library, local businesses and the Washington State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. For details about this or other library programs go to whitcolib.org.
Miller is the youth services manager for Whitman County Library.