Several branches of the Latah County Library District have scheduled events this week as part of their summer reading program. Youth and adults are invited, regardless if they are part of the program.
Tuesday, the Moscow Public Library will have movie day at 10:30 a.m. A PG movie will be shown (contact the library for details) and snacks will be served.
Thursday, the Juliaetta Community Library will have a tie-dye event at 10:30 a.m. at Kendrick City Park. Materials will be provided to make a tie-dye project. Participants may bring their own shirt to dye as well.
Also Thursday, the Troy Community Library welcomes storyteller and puppeteer Betsy Bybell who will present “Tales from the Shimmering Sky,” at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, the Potlatch Public Library will explore the moon at 11 a.m. at the library. Participants will be invited to enjoy art, science and maker stations all about the moon.
In addition to in-house Summer Reading events, Miss Stacie and Miss Bailey of Moscow Public Library can be found at Library in the Park at 11:30 p.m., July 26, at Lena Whitmore Park for a storytime and/or a STEAM activity.
Participation in all library events is free and open to all youth and their parents or caretakers. For more information, please visit the event section of our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/latahlibrary/, or contact Stacie Echanove, Latah County Library District Youth Services Manager, (208) 882-3925, ext. 116.