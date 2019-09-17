The Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization will have its first Palouse Driver Safety Summit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Courtyard Marriott, 1295 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman.
The event is designed to spread driver safety awareness and update communities and leaders on the Palouse with informational updates from local, regional and statewide experts.
Registration includes breakfast and lunch. Register at shortened link bit.ly/2kDkByz. The event is free for students from Washington State University, the University of Idaho and local high schools.