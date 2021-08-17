Sun squared

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.